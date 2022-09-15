×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay social workers mugged while out on calls

MEC calls for police and community action after 18 held at gunpoint in suburbs

By Andisa Bonani - 15 September 2022

Social workers are being robbed during home visits in Nelson Mandela Bay, with 18 held at gunpoint in the northern areas, New Brighton, KwaMagxaki and western suburbs of the city.

The workers have had their personal belongings such as phones, laptops and  handbags stolen, with government vehicles also hijacked but later recovered...

