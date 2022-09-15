Advocate Dali Mpofu says his altercation with section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi was a reaction to alleged abuse he has been experiencing since the start of the hearings.
'I begged him more than 10 times to stop shouting at me': Mpofu defends outburst
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images
Advocate Dali Mpofu says his altercation with section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi was a reaction to alleged abuse he has been experiencing since the start of the hearings.
Mpofu, the legal representative of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, this week threatened Dyantyi for his refusal to postpone the sitting of the inquiry after the public protector fell sick.
During a heated exchange, Mpofu told Dyantyi he would "regret" his conduct towards him.
“The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me.
“I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, and you know it. You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” said Mpofu.
A smiling Dyantyi asked: “Are you threatening me?”
“Yeah, actually it’s not a threat. As I said, it’s a promise,” Mpofu responded.
Speaking on 702, Mpofu said his threat was retaliation to “unwarranted abuse” he had be suffering.
Mpofu explained when he said “you'll pay one day”, he meant the legal team will lodge a recusal application against Dyantyi.
“Anyone who knows me knows I will never tolerate abuse,” he said.
“Through all of that, then it was clear the time to carry out the recusal [application] against him has come and his day will come sooner or later.”
Mpofu said his outburst was not inappropriate, saying he begged Dyantyi to stop shouting at him.
“I think I responded with maximum restraint. I begged the man. You can see that I said to him more than 10 times, 'Chairperson, why are you shouting at me? Please relax. Don't shout at me. I am here because I don't want to disrespect you. Please excuse us so we can leave and we are not seen to be disrespecting you.'”
Speaking on Power 98.7, Dyantyi said threats from Mkhwebane's legal team would stop the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
“No amount of blackmailing, threat, intimidation and even shame thrown to us is going to deter us from the work we are set to do,” he said.
Dyantyi said the committee remains focused and will ensure it completes the inquiry.
Some MPs in the impeachment inquiry requested that Mkhwebane's counsel be investigated. They said Mpofu not only abuses the processes of the committee but also accused him of being a bully to them and witnesses.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if Mpofu should be disciplined for his outburst.
The majority of the voters (86%) said he should and he acted like a spoilt child.
Eight percent said he was calling out injustice, while 6% said the matter should be left to an investigation.
TimesLIVE
