Homes torched as clashes heat up in Kwanokuthula
By Herald Reporter - 15 September 2022
A Plettenberg Bay father of two gripped a charred photograph of his three-year-old son, shuddering at the thought of how the previous night could have turned out for him and his small family.
Hassan Nganu, 36, from Tanzania, and Malawian national Peter Mukonda were the latest casualties in the continued tensions between foreigners and locals in Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay...
