Fernkloof man charged over mom’s death feared people were after him
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 15 September 2022
Weeks before he was charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, a Gqeberha man posted on Facebook that he was fearing for his life as people were after him.
Maurice Butlion, 33, said he knew people thought he was paranoid, and that even his mother, Sharon Ann Butlion, had asked him to delete his posts...
Fernkloof man charged over mom’s death feared people were after him
Weeks before he was charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, a Gqeberha man posted on Facebook that he was fearing for his life as people were after him.
Maurice Butlion, 33, said he knew people thought he was paranoid, and that even his mother, Sharon Ann Butlion, had asked him to delete his posts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics