Fernkloof man charged over mom’s death feared people were after him

By Kathryn Kimberley - 15 September 2022

Weeks before he was charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, a Gqeberha man posted on Facebook that he was fearing for his life as people were after him.

Maurice Butlion, 33, said he knew people thought he was paranoid, and that even his mother, Sharon Ann Butlion, had asked him to delete his posts...

