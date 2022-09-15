Eastern Cape revealed as hotspot for oesophageal cancer
New research links extended storage of maize and impurities in traditional beer to disease
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 15 September 2022
The Eastern Cape has been identified as a hotspot for oesophageal cancer, with the consumption of umqombothi (traditional beer) and a maize-based diet the leading cause.
This emerged in a research study conducted by Walter Sisulu University (WSU)...
