Dog pack poacher sentenced after Kini Bay incident
By Guy Rogers - 15 September 2022
A Kini Bay poacher now has a criminal record and a suspended sentence after he was caught red-handed illegally hunting with a pack of nine dogs.
Animal Anti-Cruelty League spokesperson Karien van Schalkwyk said Aphelele Kate, 19, and two other suspects had been arrested on Buffelsfontein Road in the early hours of August 5 by former Tac Net anti-poaching unit armed response guard Brendan Camelio, assisted by Atlas, Dark Water Ops and Steven Beale of SAB Security...
Dog pack poacher sentenced after Kini Bay incident
A Kini Bay poacher now has a criminal record and a suspended sentence after he was caught red-handed illegally hunting with a pack of nine dogs.
Animal Anti-Cruelty League spokesperson Karien van Schalkwyk said Aphelele Kate, 19, and two other suspects had been arrested on Buffelsfontein Road in the early hours of August 5 by former Tac Net anti-poaching unit armed response guard Brendan Camelio, assisted by Atlas, Dark Water Ops and Steven Beale of SAB Security...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics