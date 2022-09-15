When they refused, telling him it was not necessary, he insisted and forced his way past them.
“The advocate requested us to come and see the [judge] in chambers and we indicated that it is not necessary and we should continue the matter in court,” said Baloyi.
Teffo, who quit the trial in July, disclosed the second docket when he was representing four of the accused. The docket was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa was killed. Teffo said it alleged Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was the killer.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, told the court she needed clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about the two dockets, as they named different suspects and charges. She also argued the state's failure to disclose the second docket until the trial was under way was a gross irregularity and prejudicial to her client.
Teffo is facing possible disbarment or suspension in a Legal Practice Council application to the high court after an investigation into allegations of misleading the court, threatening clients and acting unethically.
LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend recalls rushing him to hospital
Advocate Malesela Teffo barges into courtroom to speak to judge
Reporter
Image: Antonia Muchave
Former advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Malesela Teffo on Thursday barged into the Pretoria high court and then tried to force his way into the judges' chambers.
Teffo walked into the courtroom wearing his legal robes. A conversation between him and the other lawyers ensued. After a few moments, Teffo walked to the hallway leading to the judges' chambers. Armed police officers followed.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, a few minutes later, entered the courtroom escorted by officers.
State advocate George Baloyi told the court Teffo wanted to deal with the case of the second docket where he is the watching brief.
All parties, including the defence teams, told the court Teffo came in and demanded they go into the judge's chamber to see the judge.
When they refused, telling him it was not necessary, he insisted and forced his way past them.
“The advocate requested us to come and see the [judge] in chambers and we indicated that it is not necessary and we should continue the matter in court,” said Baloyi.
Teffo, who quit the trial in July, disclosed the second docket when he was representing four of the accused. The docket was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa was killed. Teffo said it alleged Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was the killer.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, told the court she needed clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about the two dockets, as they named different suspects and charges. She also argued the state's failure to disclose the second docket until the trial was under way was a gross irregularity and prejudicial to her client.
Teffo is facing possible disbarment or suspension in a Legal Practice Council application to the high court after an investigation into allegations of misleading the court, threatening clients and acting unethically.
LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend recalls rushing him to hospital
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics