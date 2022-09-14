Eskom said on Wednesday stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.
On Tuesday Eskom said it would decrease load-shedding to stage 2 from Thursday morning.
“The extension of the stage 4 load-shedding is required due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kendal and Majuba this morning [Wednesday] due to boiler tube leaks.
“The breakdowns during the past few days of three generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delayed return of a unit at Camden power station continue to contribute to capacity constraints.”
The power utility will continue its planned maintenance to address risks at Arnot, Kriel, Matimba, Matla and Camden power stations.
While some generation units are expected to return to service, load-shedding has to continue to replenish emergency generation reserves depleted by extensive use over the past week, Eskom said.
“We have 5,209MW on planned maintenance while another 16,669MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding to continue this week as more units break down
Image: 123RF/aninkabongerssutherland
TimesLIVE
