SPCA offers shelter for animals affected by Jagersfontein mudslide after more than 500 died
Reporter
Image: SPCA Bloemfontein
Animals have been badly affected by the mudslide that swept through Jagersfontein, Free State, with hundreds dead.
On Sunday a dam wall at the mine collapsed, triggering a mudslide that swept away people, animals, homes and cars.
One person has been confirmed dead while many have been admitted to hospital.
According to the SPCA in Bloemfontein, at least 500 animals died and more than 700 have been rescued and are receiving medical attention.
On the first day of the rescue, the SPCA assisted 69 dogs, 39 cats, three pigs, 102 chickens, two cows and 19 geese.
“Nothing could prepare us for the tragedy. We were joined by Virginia SPCA and Kimberley SPCA. So many people and animals were unable to escape the force of the mud and water that overwhelmed the small community in seconds. No time to escape, no time to attempt to take anything with you,” said the SPCA.
“As our inspectors, field assistants and officers made their way through the tonnes of mud, desperate animals were omnipresent. We stopped at nothing to help them. They were all too tired and too exhausted and surrendered themselves into the arms of our team.”
The number of animals that died was devastating.
“The devastation is enormous and the brokenness of humans and animals is tangible. The smallest creatures, crabs, snakes and turtles, also deserve our undivided attention and time.”
Many animals were trapped after people abandoned their homes.
“We don't blame or judge; we act. Nobody knows how the people in this situation were affected by this unexpected and brutal tragedy. Our hearts go out to those who brought their animals to us for safekeeping because their homes are not damaged, they are gone.
“If you are aware of anyone in need of a safe place for their animals in Jagersfontein, please contact us on 078 3228 332. We are visible in the affected areas and you can approach any of our team members. We will assist with pleasure.”
The organisation pleaded with the public for donations, saying contributions of food, blankets or fuel will be invaluable.
“Please, no amount is too small. Food for dogs, cats, poultry and farm animals, and blankets are also needed. Whatever you are able to assist with will help us continue to assist the animals in Jagersfontein.”
Monetary donations can be made to:
Bank: ABSA
Account name: BFN Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Account number: 927 910 2644
Branch code: 632 005 Savings Account
Reference: Jagersfontein
You can also send an SMS to 42646 with the word Bloemspca. (SMS cost R30) Or visit their website and click on the donate button to do an easy payment, reference Jagersfontein.
