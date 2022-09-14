A school pupil appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday after a teacher's car was set alight in the school's parking lot.
The incident at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg came after the deputy principal confiscated the pupil's cellphone.
The 17-year-old faces a charge of malicious damage to property. He was released on warning into the custody of a guardian.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter returns to the district court on Thursday.
PMB pupil in court after deputy principal's car set alight
