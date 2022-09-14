Nelson Mandela Bay residents invited to tour of South End’s rich Muslim roots

They have stood the test of time, and on Heritage Day Nelson Mandela Bay residents will be afforded the opportunity to explore some of the city’s oldest religious buildings, for free.
The South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) will open the doors to four of the oldest mosques in the region for a sightseeing and educational tour aimed at raising awareness of South End’s rich history.
SANZAF chair Moulana Salmaan Fredericks said the tour would give insight into the history of the mosques, the architecture, the heritage status as well as history of the early Muslims of Nelson Mandela Bay and a visit to the cemetery in Lower Valley Road.
“We find that the younger generations know very little about the history of South End and the heritage of the Muslim people of Nelson Mandela Bay.
“This tour is open to all citizens of the Bay and aims to educate and inform.”
Fredericks said the four mosques in South End and in the CBD were evidence of a once-vibrant community who lived there before people of colour were forcefully removed from South End and surrounding areas when the Group Areas Act of the apartheid government came into effect in the 1950s.
“Dating back to the 1850s, these mosques have been well-maintained despite the Muslims being moved to the northern areas of the city many kilometres away.
“The two mosques in South End [escaped] demolition in the 1970s when South End was developed into a modern, upmarket suburb.”
The tour starts at 10am from Masjid Aziez, fondly known as the green mosque, or Pier Street, close to the harbour.
Earlier in 2022, Turkish historian and academic Dr Halim Gencoglu handed over historical documents to the mosque which illustrate the working relationship and funding by the Ottomans (Turkish government at the time) to build the structure.
The Turkish government at the time donated 600,000 Turkish pounds (between R4m and R5m) towards building the mosque, which opened in 1900 next to the harbour.
Preceding the Heritage Day tour, there will be traditional food on sale as well as archery demonstrations and fun activities for children.
Contact the SANZAF office for more information on 041-457-1459.
Nelson Mandela Bay residents invited to tour of South End’s rich Muslim roots
