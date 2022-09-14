Murder probed in Park Drive fire
Police trying to trace son after blaze in block of flats claims life of 65-year-old woman
By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 September 2022
Murder probed in Park Drive fire
Police trying to trace son after blaze in block of flats claims life of 65-year-old woman
Police are investigating a possible murder after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning, killing a 65-year-old woman.
A commotion followed by the smell of smoke and then flames billowing out of an apartment in a block of flats near Park Drive preceded the discovery of the woman’s partially burnt body...
