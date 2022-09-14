×

Multiple bodies of zama zamas found on N1 near Maraisburg — Reports

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2022
Emergency services are responding to a multiple murder scene on the N1. Stock photo.
Emergency services are responding to a multiple murder scene on the N1. Stock photo.
Multiple bodies have been found on the N1 near Maraisburg Road in Gauteng, with initial reports claiming they are murdered zama zamas.

Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were at the scene alongside the N1, and that preliminary information said it was related to illegal miners and was subject to police investigations.

The Crime Air Network said there were an estimated six victims, most of whom had been shot. 

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

