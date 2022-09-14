Little Lunje’s new ears will give her every reason to smile
By Simtembile Mgidi - 14 September 2022
Born with only her ear lobes, a six-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay girl teased for most of her life for “looking different”, will soon be smiling from ear to ear after undergoing seven hours of reconstructive surgery at Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday.
Her equally excited mother, Andiswa Hatana, 34, from New Brighton, is overjoyed that her little girl will soon lead a normal life, hopefully free of the bullying she endured over the years. ..
Little Lunje’s new ears will give her every reason to smile
