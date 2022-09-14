At about noon, the investigating officer, Constable Ridwaan Baatjies, responded to the call and found the son.
“He has been taken in for questioning.
“The name of the deceased will be released once a formal identification is done,” Naidu said.
Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of the 65-year-old woman was found in her burning flat at Fernkloof.
After the fire broke out, the woman’s son could not be located.
The victim’s vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Victoria Drive by police on Tuesday afternoon and the inquest docket was changed to a murder probe.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Son of woman who died in flat fire taken in for questioning
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The son of a woman who died in a fire in a block of flats near Park Drive in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning has been located and taken in for questioning.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the man was found by police and private security after they followed up on information that he had been spotted in a business area in 9th Avenue, Walmer.
At about noon, the investigating officer, Constable Ridwaan Baatjies, responded to the call and found the son.
“He has been taken in for questioning.
“The name of the deceased will be released once a formal identification is done,” Naidu said.
Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of the 65-year-old woman was found in her burning flat at Fernkloof.
After the fire broke out, the woman’s son could not be located.
The victim’s vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Victoria Drive by police on Tuesday afternoon and the inquest docket was changed to a murder probe.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics