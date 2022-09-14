JUST IN | Son arrested for mom’s death by fire
By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 September 2022
The son of a 65-year-old woman who died in a fire in her flat near Park Drive in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning has been arrested for murder.
The charge comes after Humewood detectives took 33-year-old Maurice Butlion in for questioning after he was spotted at a popular lifestyle centre in Main Road, Walmer, at about noon on Wednesday — a day after the deadly blaze broke out...
JUST IN | Son arrested for mom’s death by fire
The son of a 65-year-old woman who died in a fire in her flat near Park Drive in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning has been arrested for murder.
The charge comes after Humewood detectives took 33-year-old Maurice Butlion in for questioning after he was spotted at a popular lifestyle centre in Main Road, Walmer, at about noon on Wednesday — a day after the deadly blaze broke out...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics