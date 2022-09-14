Helenvale poets punch above weight with wise words
Youngsters who highlight their hopes, aspirations and fears in writing to enter national competition
By Roslyn Baatjies - 14 September 2022
Poetry is one of the most difficult things to write, and even more so to have it published.
But five young aspiring poets in Helenvale have, since 2011, been taken under the wing of Brian Walter, a highly accomplished poet who won the 2000 Ingrid Jonker Prize for his debut, Tracks...
