DA accuses ANC of discrimination over budget allocation for northern areas
By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 September 2022
The ANC-led coalition is only interested in uplifting Nelson Mandela Bay townships while ignoring the northern areas under the leadership of mayor Eugene Johnson.
This message was repeated by several DA leaders who marched down Stanford Road in Gqeberha to the Arcadia sports field on Tuesday in protest against the 2022/2023 ward-based allocations...
Politics