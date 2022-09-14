×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bulk electricity restored to Jagersfontein after mudslide damage to substation

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2022
The cellphone towers were also damaged, making it difficult for officials to communicate with those who were on the scene. Water supply has also been disrupted.
The cellphone towers were also damaged, making it difficult for officials to communicate with those who were on the scene. Water supply has also been disrupted.
Image: GCIS

Bulk electricity supply to disaster-stricken Jagersfontein in the Free State was restored early on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning the local mine’s tailings dam wall collapsed, leading to mudslides. Eskom said its Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud, severely damaging the infrastructure. The substation is a bulk supply point from which Centlec, the electricity distributor in the area, supplies Jagersfontein and Charlesville.

Restoration of supply came at 4.25am after technicians worked around the clock to install and energise a replacement transformer at the Badplaas substation in Jagersfontein, said Eskom.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read