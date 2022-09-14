Biographer moderates discussion on creating racism-free society
M-Afrika draws inspiration from Steve Biko on 45th anniversary of struggle activist’s death
By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 September 2022
An evening of reflection marked the 45th anniversary of the death of an iconic struggle hero at the Mater Dei Catholic Church in Newton Park on Monday.
Drawing lessons from Steve Biko, renowned biographer Andile M-Afrika moderated an engaging session which drew the interest of community members, theologians and former metro mayor Nceba Faku...
An evening of reflection marked the 45th anniversary of the death of an iconic struggle hero at the Mater Dei Catholic Church in Newton Park on Monday.
Drawing lessons from Steve Biko, renowned biographer Andile M-Afrika moderated an engaging session which drew the interest of community members, theologians and former metro mayor Nceba Faku...
