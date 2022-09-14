Animal welfare organisation Four Paws has asked for donations to rescue a pride of 10 lions in Gauteng for relocation to its Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Free State. Once there, the animals will need money for food and care.
Animal group wants to rescue and move 10 lions to Free State sanctuary
Image: Four Paws
