The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a flat that caught fire in Park Drive on Tuesday morning, while a 35-year-old mother and her baby died in a shack fire in Walmer on Monday night.
Firefighters, police and emergency services personnel were called to the scene of the fire at Fernkloof flats in Newton Avenue, near Park Drive, early on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police found the woman’s body in her bedroom at about 8am.
“At this stage, circumstances surrounding the blaze and the cause of the fire is unknown.
“The next-of-kin of the deceased woman is yet to be contacted,” Naidu said.
SAPS Humewood is investigating an inquest.
Woman dies in Fernkloof flat fire, mom and baby killed in shack blaze
Image: SUPPLIED
The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a flat that caught fire in Park Drive on Tuesday morning, while a 35-year-old mother and her baby died in a shack fire in Walmer on Monday night.
Firefighters, police and emergency services personnel were called to the scene of the fire at Fernkloof flats in Newton Avenue, near Park Drive, early on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police found the woman’s body in her bedroom at about 8am.
“At this stage, circumstances surrounding the blaze and the cause of the fire is unknown.
“The next-of-kin of the deceased woman is yet to be contacted,” Naidu said.
SAPS Humewood is investigating an inquest.
In a separate incident, a 35-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby girl died in a shack fire in Elijah Street in Walmer township, on Monday night.
Naidu said the mother, Bukelwa Klaas, and her daughter, Likhaya, were asleep when the fire started.
She said the police were alerted at about 10.30pm.
“The cause of the fire is not yet known and SAPS Walmer are investigating an inquest,” Naidu said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics