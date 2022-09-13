Woman accused of strangling girl gives contradictory evidence
By Devon Koen - 13 September 2022
Despite having previously told the court that she killed her boyfriend’s child out of revenge after he allegedly forced her to abort a previous pregnancy, court documents have contradicted Lesley-Ann Damon’s argument.
Damon, 25, charged with the March 28 murder of Quinisha Sebrandt, nine, appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday where her case was postponed to Thursday...
