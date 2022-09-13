Gqeberha police have intensified their crackdown on illegal firearms in the city, making several arrests and confiscating a total of 22 firearms over the past week.
Various police patrols and operations across Nelson Mandela Bay were conducted between September 5 and 12.
In one such incident on Thursday night, members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling in Extension 28, when they noticed a 25-year-old man near a known drug post.
“On searching the man, they found a 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“He was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.”
In an unrelated incident on Monday, Gelvandale CPU members responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Martin and Kobus roads in Helenvale at about 2.30pm.
A 22-year-old man was spotted running away, allegedly with a firearm in his hand, in the direction of Sagard Street.
“While running, he tossed the firearm in the bushes,” Naidu said.
“He was apprehended and a 7.65-calibre pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered.”
He is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Later that same day, Bethelsdorp CPU members were patrolling Jennicker Street, Arcadia, at about 6.20pm when they saw three men standing in front of a house.
The police were in an unmarked vehicle and noticed one of the men had a firearm in his hand.
“Upon realising the unmarked vehicle was the police, the man ran into the house and locked the door.
“However, he was arrested and a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition were confiscated.”
Naidu said he was facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
All the confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.
HeraldLIVE
Twenty-two illegal firearms recovered in city in a week
Image: Supplied
Gqeberha police have intensified their crackdown on illegal firearms in the city, making several arrests and confiscating a total of 22 firearms over the past week.
Various police patrols and operations across Nelson Mandela Bay were conducted between September 5 and 12.
In one such incident on Thursday night, members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling in Extension 28, when they noticed a 25-year-old man near a known drug post.
“On searching the man, they found a 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“He was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.”
In an unrelated incident on Monday, Gelvandale CPU members responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Martin and Kobus roads in Helenvale at about 2.30pm.
A 22-year-old man was spotted running away, allegedly with a firearm in his hand, in the direction of Sagard Street.
“While running, he tossed the firearm in the bushes,” Naidu said.
“He was apprehended and a 7.65-calibre pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered.”
He is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Later that same day, Bethelsdorp CPU members were patrolling Jennicker Street, Arcadia, at about 6.20pm when they saw three men standing in front of a house.
The police were in an unmarked vehicle and noticed one of the men had a firearm in his hand.
“Upon realising the unmarked vehicle was the police, the man ran into the house and locked the door.
“However, he was arrested and a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition were confiscated.”
Naidu said he was facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
All the confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics