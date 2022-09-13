Three legs no obstacle for miracle highway ‘bestie’
Little Jack Russell rescued by passersby after freeing itself from snare
By Simtembile Mgidi - 13 September 2022
Named Hi-Way Bestie by her rescuers, a Jack Russell showed that dynamite really does come in small packages when she managed to free herself from a snare just outside Humansdorp.
She was picked up along the highway on Saturday by a couple returning from a break in Cape Town and rushed to the Walmer Veterinary Hospital...
Three legs no obstacle for miracle highway ‘bestie’
Little Jack Russell rescued by passersby after freeing itself from snare
Named Hi-Way Bestie by her rescuers, a Jack Russell showed that dynamite really does come in small packages when she managed to free herself from a snare just outside Humansdorp.
She was picked up along the highway on Saturday by a couple returning from a break in Cape Town and rushed to the Walmer Veterinary Hospital...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics