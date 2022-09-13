×

Three legs no obstacle for miracle highway ‘bestie’

Little Jack Russell rescued by passersby after freeing itself from snare

By Simtembile Mgidi - 13 September 2022

Named Hi-Way Bestie by her rescuers, a Jack Russell showed that dynamite really does come in small packages when she managed to free herself from a snare just outside Humansdorp.

She was picked up along the highway on Saturday by a couple returning from a break in Cape Town and rushed to the Walmer Veterinary Hospital...

