‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k donation

Dr Malinga has cleared the air on the monetary donations he's been receiving since his emotional plea on MacG's podcast last week.

The Hangover hit maker has had fans and celebrities sending him money after he became a puddle of tears when he told the story of how the SA Revenue Service (Sars) hit him with a R2m bill.

He opened up about the bill which he failed to pay in a recent Podcast and Chill interview.

“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask 'can you help' and they never did.”