Senzo Meyiwa’s KZN friend to testify about events inside murder house
A friend of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa, who was among those inside the house when he was shot dead in 2014, is on Tuesday due to testify in the trial of five men charged with his murder.
Tumelo Madlala, who knew Meyiwa well from his upbringing in KwaZulu-Natal, had to dodge broadcast media cameras on his arrival at the Pretoria high court precinct.
He was one of the friends who spoke about the crime on the Netflix documentary about Meyiwa.
The state on Monday said they will lead evidence on what transpired inside the house.
The case was delayed for a day due to a mix-up with travel arrangements.
“We hope today the proceedings will continue and we will hear what happened that day,” Meyiwa’s sister, Nomalanga Meyiwa, told TimesLIVE.
She said of their mother Ntombuthi: “The only thing she wishes, and it is the same thing we wish as a family, is to get the truth about what happened, and also the person who is called [Madlala] to tell us exactly what happened on that day.”
The people present in the Vosloorus house at the time of the fatal shooting were Meyiwa, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala. Kelly’s two children — one aged four and the other seven months, of whom Meyiwa was the father — were also present.
The accused, who have pleaded not guilty, are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
