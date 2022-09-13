Residents of Fernkloof flats in Newton Street in Central awoke to chaos on Tuesday morning as flames engulfed one of the apartments, in which a person died.
Resident dies in Gqeberha flat blaze
Image: SUPPLIED
Residents of Fernkloof flats in Newton Street in Central awoke to chaos on Tuesday morning as flames engulfed one of the apartments, in which a person died.
An ambulance worker at the scene confirmed that one person had died, three were treated at the scene, while another was rushed to hospital.
Firefighting services called to the scene managed to put the fire out before it could spread to other flats.
Fernkloof resident Lisa Nettl said she heard screaming and shouting at about 6am and when she looked outside, she saw flames.
“I was wondering to myself who could be so inconsiderate to be shouting so early in the morning.
“I opened my window and I just saw flames and by then everybody was jumping, waking everyone else up and phoning the fire brigade.
“The fire was only contained to one flat and didn’t spread, which was what everyone was most worried about,” she said.
Nettl said she did not know who lived in the flat that caught fire.
The police were called to the scene but spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu was not able to provide an official incident report as yet.
It was not clear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
