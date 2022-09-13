×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay ore dust sickness upsurge

Business owners tell of worrying respiratory ailments during DA Markman oversight visit

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 13 September 2022

Markman businessmen on Monday described widespread respiratory problems among staff as calls were made for urgent testing to check for manganism, a debilitating nervous system disease caused by years of inhaling ore dust.

The views were expressed at a meeting at Algoa Cement in Chrysler Street, which has been reduced to a mangled ore-dust-laden mess since the manganese freight industry exploded in Markman during the first Covid-19 lockdown, which started in March 2020...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read