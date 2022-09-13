Nelson Mandela Bay ore dust sickness upsurge
Business owners tell of worrying respiratory ailments during DA Markman oversight visit
By Guy Rogers - 13 September 2022
Markman businessmen on Monday described widespread respiratory problems among staff as calls were made for urgent testing to check for manganism, a debilitating nervous system disease caused by years of inhaling ore dust.
The views were expressed at a meeting at Algoa Cement in Chrysler Street, which has been reduced to a mangled ore-dust-laden mess since the manganese freight industry exploded in Markman during the first Covid-19 lockdown, which started in March 2020...
