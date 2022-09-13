×

News

Municipal workers threaten to strike over Covid-19 ‘danger pay’

By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 September 2022

Disgruntled Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers are gearing up to strike if a one-off R13,500 Covid-19 danger payment is not made.

Samwu regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan said a number of Local Labour Forum (LLF) meetings intended to negotiate the Covid-19 allowance were held, but nothing came of them. ..

