Municipal workers threaten to strike over Covid-19 ‘danger pay’
By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 September 2022
Disgruntled Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers are gearing up to strike if a one-off R13,500 Covid-19 danger payment is not made.
Samwu regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan said a number of Local Labour Forum (LLF) meetings intended to negotiate the Covid-19 allowance were held, but nothing came of them. ..
