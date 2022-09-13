Man now admits to killing six-year-old son of former girlfriend
By Devon Koen - 13 September 2022
First he abandoned his formal bail application, then he brought another one in August — but in a surprising turn of events, Sfundo Yekani made a startling confession in court admitting to killing the six-year-old son of his former lover.
Yekani, 33, who has been in custody since his July arrest, told the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court how he had gone to the New Brighton home of Thabang Klaas’s grandmother, with the intention of killing the child’s mother, Nandipa...
