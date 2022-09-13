Home affairs deputy minister commits to empowering youth

Against a 60.2% youth unemployment rate in the Eastern Cape, home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza addressed a gathering at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) south campus in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Nzuza, delivering a highly charged keynote speech at the weekend, responded to criticism about his department’s poor service levels and outdated systems.
These, among several factors, are blamed for impeding the prospects of young people gaining access to employment opportunities in the province.
Nzuza was attending a youth-development-focused dialogue and round-table discussion hosted by Madibaz YouthLab on Friday evening.
Rhodes University research assistant Lwanda Maqwelane and NMU programmes co-ordinator at the centre for women and gender studies, Siphokazi Tau, were introduced as respondents to the address as part of the discussions.
Nzuza highlighted the government’s responsibility in empowering the youth economically, saying plans to employ more youth nationally were in place.
“[Currently], we’re recruiting more than 700 people,” he said of the plans to inject new ideas at a national government level.
“We have made it clear the majority should be young people — graduates fresh out of university — to give the department the kick it needs to resolve its problems.”
Targeted are graduates possessing information technology, document information and record management qualifications.
Nzuza said home affairs had advertised the first of 10,000 posts as part of its three-year civil documents digitisation project.
The project aims to digitise 350-million documents dating back 127 years after the launch of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative during the state of the nation address in February.
“The 2,000 posts is the first part of the 10,000 we’re going to recruit to work with us over a three-year period.
“These are the interventions we’re working on to ensure young people are employed,” Nzuza said.
Under the theme “Cultivating activism for inclusive youth development in navigating change to realise national development plan and agenda 2063”, he repeated the commitment to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality.
“In its inception, the national development plan introduced long-term planning and co-ordination for the government.
“It had become apparent there was a gap in how the government carried out its work.
“Long-term planning is important to create a clear and sustainable vision for the country.
“It has, over time, proved able to yield results.”
Nzuza said including the youth was incumbent on the government.
“We need to harness the demographic dividend of the greatest asset of our state, which is the youth,” he said.
SA’s national youth unemployment rate is projected to reach about 64% in 2022, resulting from socioeconomic, transformation and inequality issues.
HeraldLIVE
Home affairs deputy minister commits to empowering youth
Image: SUPPLIED
