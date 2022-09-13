×

News

Here’s how you can help victims of Jagersfontein mudslide

13 September 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Two residents of Jagersfontein carry a suitcase of clothes they saved after the mudslide destroyed homes.
Image: GCIS

Several organisations have created outreach programmes to assist the victims of a mudslide that swept through Jagersfontein, Free State, with food, blankets, water, clothing, building material and other essentials.

Hundreds of people were displaced after their houses and cars were swept away when the sludge dam wall of a mine collapsed, triggering a mudslide. 

One person has been confirmed dead while many have been admitted to hospitals in the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the stricken town on Monday, said the cause of the incident will be investigated. 

He assured residents the government would assist them to recover their lost items.

“This is an accident. Some of you think it is a man-made incident. We are going to investigate,” he said.

“For now let us focus on restoring the livelihoods of our people here with immediate effect. Those who were affected by this accident, we should immediately restore their livelihoods.”

Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:

Meals on Wheels

Meals On Wheels, together with the Free State's premier's office and social development department, will be offering support by providing cooked meals, clean water and blankets.

“This is an unfortunate incident that has left the community of Jagersfontein devastated and we want to ensure we lessen the anxiety cause by this incident by making sure the community doesn’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from” said the organisation. 

“Our response is to see to it that the displaced families are fed, given clean water to drink and blankets to keep warm. As it stands, more than 250 households are displaced, 15 houses are destroyed, and one person is deceased. The roads are inaccessible, no electricity and telecom badly affected.”

Anyone who wants to donate via Meals On Wheels can make a monetary donation to: 

Acc Name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA

Account No: 4076236605

Bank: Absa

Branch: Brandwag

Account Type: Current Account

Gift of the Givers

Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers is providing cooked meals and water to those affected.

“We must remember human dignity in our profession. We deal with suffering — people with no homes, people with no food. How are we attuned to that dignity?” said the founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: Jagersfontein floods

SA Red Cross Society

The SA Red Cross Society is providing relief to the community through psychosocial support, donations of clothing and food items.

A donation can be made to:

Account Name: South African Red Cross Society

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Number: 001355929

Branch Code: 051001

Reference: Jagersfontein floods

TimesLIVE is calling on all organisations providing relief efforts in Jagersfontein to contact us with information on their outreach.

TimesLIVE

 

