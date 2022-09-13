The discovery of cellphones, DStv decoders and enough chargers to power them all led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man in KwaDwesi on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was arrested shortly after hijacking a Opel Kadett in Uitenhage Road at about 11:30am.
She said police received a tip off regarding his whereabouts and on arrival at a house in Mqowa Street, Ikamvelihle they found the suspect jumping over the fence.
“Upon searching the suspect the members recovered a live 9mm ammunition.
“The members searched the house where the suspect was found and recovered the following suspected stolen items, 56 cellphones, 49 DStv decoders, 30 universal chargers, 45 power banks for cellphones, a Samsung tablet, two laptops with bags, a canon printer, computer keyboards and a Wi-Fi router with an estimated value of R300,000.
“The suspect was unable to provide any information or proof of purchase.”
She said it was later established that the Opel driver was busy with deliveries in KwaDwesi and surroundings and while stationary at the corner of Mkwenkwe and Uitenhage Road he was approached by three suspects, one was armed with a firearm.
“The complainant was forced out of his vehicle and the suspects drove off with the Opel Kadett with all the contents inside.
“The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Joe Slovo area.”
The man was arrested and will appear at the Motherwell magistrate court on during the week.
Gqeberha man caught with variety of stolen goods
Image: Supplied
