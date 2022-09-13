Humewood detectives are now probing a murder case after the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body was found in her Fernkloof flat near Park Drive in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning.
The woman’s flat was ablaze and her partially burnt body found in the bedroom at about 8am.
The investigation initially started as an inquest, but evidence collected at the scene of the fire suggested foul play could have been involved, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“This [Tuesday] afternoon, police recovered a vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, belonging to the deceased woman.
“The vehicle was found abandoned in Victoria Drive.”
Naidu said the woman was still not being named until her next of kin had been traced.
“According to sources, she has a son in Gqeberha.
“Therefore, police need to urgently locate him,” she said.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation is urged to contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
JUST IN | Gqeberha flat fire probe turns into murder investigation
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
