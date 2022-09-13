Girl, 4, electrocuted in Motherwell

A four-year-old girl died when she touched a wire fence and was electrocuted in the Vukani informal settlement in NU9, Motherwell, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Qhamani Mange was walking to a nearby shop at about 11.30am when she touched the fence of one of the houses in the street and was electrocuted.
“It is suspected that an illegal connection at that house was in contact with the fence,” Beetge said.
“Unfortunately, [she] paid with her life after touching the fence.”
He said an inquest docket had been opened and police were investigating.
