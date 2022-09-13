×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Girl, 4, electrocuted in Motherwell

By Herald Reporter - 13 September 2022
A four-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted in the Vukani informal settlement in NU9, Motherwell, on Monday
TRAGIC DEATH: A four-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted in the Vukani informal settlement in NU9, Motherwell, on Monday
Image: FILE

A four-year-old girl died when she touched a wire fence and was electrocuted in the Vukani informal settlement in NU9, Motherwell, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said  Qhamani Mange was walking to a nearby shop at about 11.30am when she touched the fence of one of the houses in the street and was electrocuted.

“It is suspected that an illegal connection at that house was in contact with the fence,” Beetge said.

“Unfortunately, [she] paid with her life after touching the fence.”

He said an inquest docket had been opened and police were investigating.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read