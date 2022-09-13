DOP councillor summoned to hearing after failing to pitch for council meeting
By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 September 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay DOP councillor Florence Hermaans was summoned to a disciplinary hearing on Monday by the party’s regional leadership after she skipped a council meeting last week.
The meeting sat to debate a motion of no confidence against mayor Eugene Johnson and others...
Politics