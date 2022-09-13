Blaze claims life of Voisin Road’s ‘favourite uncle’
Helenvale resident perishes in fire shortly after going to backyard room
By Riaan Marais - 13 September 2022
A Helenvale family was preparing Sunday lunch when family members realised the outbuilding in their backyard was on fire, minutes after Stuurman Smith had gone to the room to take a nap.
They ran out the back door of the Voisin Road home and saw smoke billowing from the room, but by the time they got there the heat was too intense and they could not even open the door...
