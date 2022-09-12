×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Ad-Hoc Joint Committee on flood disaster relief and recovery

By TimesLIVE - 12 September 2022

Briefing by the South African Human Rights Commission on its work regarding monitoring the flood relief efforts of government.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read