It is understood more than two dozen people were injured, with varying injuries reported.
Some are said to have suffered hypothermia while others sustained broken limbs.
“The president wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The president appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.”
DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau on Sunday said members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years.
She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.
“On its establishment members of the community have complained for years about the risk associated with the proximity of the dam to people’s residences,” she said.
Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall tragedy
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday expected to visit the mining town of Jagersfontein in Free State after the collapse of a dam wall which left one person dead, scores injured, more than 200 displaced and a few people unaccounted for.
“The president’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident at Jagersfontein on Sunday,” read a statement from Ramaphosa’s office.
It is understood more than two dozen people were injured, with varying injuries reported.
Some are said to have suffered hypothermia while others sustained broken limbs.
“The president wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The president appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.”
DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau on Sunday said members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years.
She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.
“On its establishment members of the community have complained for years about the risk associated with the proximity of the dam to people’s residences,” she said.
Homes located a few metres from the dam were washed away.
“Community members have been in engagement with the local mining authority, with the Kopanong local municipality and the provincial government, but nobody was able to get a clear response” she said.
Khakhau said it was difficult for emergency workers to reach the scene.
On Monday, the Free State provincial government said power was down, water supply had been disrupted and telecommunication lines had been disturbed in the area.
Water tankers were brought into the area and displaced residents had been moved to hotels in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics