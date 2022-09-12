Detectives in Kariega are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a fatal collision between an unknown pedestrian and a truck on the R75.
Police seek help to identify pedestrian hit by truck
Image: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
Detectives in Kariega are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a fatal collision between an unknown pedestrian and a truck on the R75.
It is alleged that the pedestrian was standing in the road, about 20km outside Kariega, when he was hit by a truck at about 5.15am on Tuesday September 6.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the driver of the truck stopped at the accident scene and notified the SA Police Service.
The unknown male pedestrian, in his 50s, was wearing a pair of black jeans, black shoes, a blue cap and a black jacket.
Police are appealing to anyone who might be missing a relative, and who can assist with the identification of the deceased or to trace his next-of-kin, to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079-896-8148, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
