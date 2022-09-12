Police seek help in solving cases

Gqeberha police have appealed for assistance in tracing the next-of-kin of two deceased men and an infant, as well as information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in serious crimes earlier in 2022.
In the first incident, on March 3, an unknown man was severely assaulted in the Gelvandale policing area.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was a black male in his 30s.
No other information was available.
“At this stage, an inquest docket is under investigation,” Naidu said.
In the second incident, police are searching for the mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a bin on May 8 at a fast food franchise in Cleary Park.
The infant girl, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found in a plastic bag thrown into a sanitary bin in the outlet’s toilets.
“The baby was in a partial state of decomposition and staff became suspicious after a constant foul smell lingered in the toilet.
“No other information is available and police have opened an inquest docket,” Naidu said.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother of the deceased infant or is able to identify the deceased man, or know of someone who is missing, is asked to contact detective Warrant Officer Edman Mandeka on 078-370-9785, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or to go to their nearest police station.
In the latest incident, KwaDwesi detectives seek help in identifying a black male aged about 25 to 30 whose body was found in bushes on September 8.
“It is alleged that at about 2pm on the said date, police found the body in bushes in Winnie area close to Despatch.
“He had sustained a gunshot wound to his head,” Naidu said.
The deceased was wearing a black beanie, an orange, grey and navy tracksuit top, grey pants and black flip-flops.
A case of murder is being investigated.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s next-of-kin or identifying the body, is urged to contact detective Captain Shelley Shepherd on 071-362-8707, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or to go to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police seek help in solving cases
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
