Police and partners take to streets in anti-crime drive
A long line of cars, with flashing lights and wailing sirens, took to the streets of Summerstrand at the weekend in a “show of force” to warn criminals and set residents’ minds at ease.
Dozens of vehicles representing the police, metro police, various private security firms and neighbourhood watches and other emergency services, joined the motorcade that took over the beachfront along Marine Drive and Beach Road...
