×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mvuleni Mapu’s corruption case postponed to October

By Kathryn Kimberley - 12 September 2022

The fraud and corruption case against suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu was postponed in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday due to the unavailability of a key state witness.

Former metro chief operating officer Mandla George, the last witness to be called by the state before the case was postponed earlier in 2022, was unable to attend Monday’s trial...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12

Most Read