Mvuleni Mapu’s corruption case postponed to October
By Kathryn Kimberley - 12 September 2022
The fraud and corruption case against suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu was postponed in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday due to the unavailability of a key state witness.
Former metro chief operating officer Mandla George, the last witness to be called by the state before the case was postponed earlier in 2022, was unable to attend Monday’s trial...
