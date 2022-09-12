Man arrested after deadly argument over woman

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly killed a man during an argument over a woman.
Siviwe Dumse, 35, and the suspect were allegedly embroiled in a heated argument relating to a woman at about 10pm on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the argument had allegedly turned physical and the suspect had gone home after being hit with an empty bottle.
“He allegedly later returned and confronted Dumse about the assault on him,” she said.
She said Dumse had been stabbed several times and collapsed and died in front of his neighbour’s shack in NU12C in Motherwell.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
