×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kirkwood Eco School to form part of international study on ‘green education’

Colmcille Secondary only institution in Eastern Cape selected to take part

12 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A Kirkwood high school, which prides itself on its sustainability programmes, will form part of an international study on the impact of “green education” on pupils, their communities and surrounding environment.

For the past four years, Colmcille Secondary School formed part of the international Eco Schools programme which teaches pupils about sustainability and the environment, while encouraging them to take the principles they learn home and into their neighbourhoods...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read