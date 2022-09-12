Kirkwood Eco School to form part of international study on ‘green education’
Colmcille Secondary only institution in Eastern Cape selected to take part
A Kirkwood high school, which prides itself on its sustainability programmes, will form part of an international study on the impact of “green education” on pupils, their communities and surrounding environment.
For the past four years, Colmcille Secondary School formed part of the international Eco Schools programme which teaches pupils about sustainability and the environment, while encouraging them to take the principles they learn home and into their neighbourhoods...
