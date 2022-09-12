×

News

Father drowns while saving daughter at KZN beach

12 September 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Image: supplied

A father drowned while saving his child at Thompson’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

Medi Response paramedics said the family had been taking photographs on rocks when a wave washed the child into the surf.

“The man dived in after the child and managed to pass her to a relative. He then got into distress and was swept away,” Medi Response said.

On arrival of rescue crews, the man was spotted floating in the ocean.

“Medi Response rescue swimmers entered the water and managed to return to shore with the individual. Despite extensive advanced life support attempts to resuscitate the man, the man was declared dead at the scene,” said Medi Response. 

TimesLIVE

