An ANC councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Mnqobi Victor Molife was the ward 99 councillor in the eThekwini region.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed his murder.
"We plan to issue a statement shortly. We will then give more details after we have met with the family," said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
eThekwini ANC councillor shot dead
Senior reporter
Image: via Facebook
An ANC councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Mnqobi Victor Molife was the ward 99 councillor in the eThekwini region.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed his murder.
"We plan to issue a statement shortly. We will then give more details after we have met with the family," said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics