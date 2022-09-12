Engineering skills expo gives pupils glimpse into working world
By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 September 2022
An engineering skills career expo held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has given 1,000 pupils from 10 high schools their first glimpse of the exciting world of work.
Organised by the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) Eastern Cape, the event, on Thursday and Friday, was hosted in conjunction with Nelson Mandela University...
