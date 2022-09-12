×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Engineering skills expo gives pupils glimpse into working world

By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 September 2022

An engineering skills career expo held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has given 1,000 pupils from 10 high schools their first glimpse of the exciting world of work.

Organised by the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) Eastern Cape, the event, on Thursday and Friday, was hosted in conjunction with Nelson Mandela University...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read