×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cable thieves throttling Nelson Mandela Bay businesses

Companies rethink expansion plans after prolonged weekend blackout

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni, Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 12 September 2022

A prolonged electricity outage at the weekend cost some Nelson Mandela Bay businesses thousands of rand, prompting them to rethink expansion plans.

Much of the city was plunged into darkness after a fourth suspect in a matter of days was caught on Saturday brazenly digging up cables, while a fault was reported at the Ditchling substation and an insulator burned out in Summerstrand...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read