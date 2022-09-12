Cable thieves throttling Nelson Mandela Bay businesses
Companies rethink expansion plans after prolonged weekend blackout
By Yolanda Palezweni, Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 12 September 2022
A prolonged electricity outage at the weekend cost some Nelson Mandela Bay businesses thousands of rand, prompting them to rethink expansion plans.
Much of the city was plunged into darkness after a fourth suspect in a matter of days was caught on Saturday brazenly digging up cables, while a fault was reported at the Ditchling substation and an insulator burned out in Summerstrand...
